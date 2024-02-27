Open Menu

PPP’s Fourth Consecutive Term In Sindh Based On Performance: Dhamrah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM

PPP’s fourth consecutive term in Sindh based on performance: Dhamrah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Provincial Information Secretary of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Sindh, Senator Aajiz Dhamrah said on Tuesday that the government's establishment for the fourth consecutive term in the province was a testament to their performance.

Talking to ptv, he vowed to uphold the legacy of performance and determined the continuation of stalled projects, ensuring their timely completion in province.

He highlighted the party chairman's unwavering commitment to prioritize youth empowerment.

Senator Dhamrah cited the appointment of Awais Qadir Shah as the Young Speaker, a manifestation of the party's dedication to fostering young leadership.

Additionally, he mentioned the historic appointment of Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed, from the minority community, signaling inclusivity and representation at all levels of governance.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Minority Young All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PTV

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbeha ..

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case

2 hours ago
 NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

4 hours ago
 ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats ..

ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response t ..

Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

4 hours ago
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ be ..

5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Murray again hints at impending retirement

Murray again hints at impending retirement

16 hours ago
 Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

16 hours ago
 Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan