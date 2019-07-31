UrduPoint.com
PPP's Ideology Revolves Around Corruption: Senator Faisal Javed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 09:59 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Wednesday alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) ideology revolved around corrupt practices as its pretence of observing democratic norms was nothing but a farce

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Wednesday alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) ideology revolved around corrupt practices as its pretence of observing democratic norms was nothing but a farce.

Senator Faisal, in a statement, the PPP had issued no charge-sheet against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. By campaigning for his removal, the party was disowning its own vote, he added.

He said it was the PPP, which "had Sheikh Mujib ur Rehman's votes and fanned flames of division in the country".

He said,"The corrupt mafia has imposed their dynastic and autocratic political dogma upon their parties." He, however, was hopeful that the senators would not enslave themselves to the un-democratic politics of two families and would vote as per their conscience, he added.

The senator said the opposition leaders must realize that their "darbars" ceased to exist and the people had now joined the PTI's ranks.

