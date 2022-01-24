UrduPoint.com

PPP's Kisan March Just A Political Gimmick: Khawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2022

PPP's Kisan March just a political gimmick: Khawar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab government Spokesperson Hasaan Khawar said on Monday that the PPP's 'Kisan March' was just a political gimmick and now the PPP could not hoodwink people any more.

According to official sources here, he said the PPP should show some mercy towards the people of Sindh.

Hasaan Khawar said that Bilwal was playing 'Kisan March' to suppress the voice of the people of Sindh.

He said the PPP was seeing its defeat even in Sindh during the next general elections that was why it was using negative tactics to befool the masses.

The spokesperson said that the entire Sindh was protesting against the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

