UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP's Kundi Moves Adjournment Motion Against KP Action (in Aid Of Civil Power) Ordinance

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 09:10 PM

PPP's Kundi moves adjournment motion against KP Action (in Aid of Civil Power) Ordinance

Member of Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Peoples' Party Ahmad Kundi Monday submitted adjournment motion in assembly secretariat to draw the attention of the House towards "The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Actions (in Aid of Civil Power) Ordinance, dated August 5, 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Peoples' Party Ahmad Kundi Monday submitted adjournment motion in assembly secretariat to draw the attention of the House towards "The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Actions (in Aid of Civil Power) Ordinance, dated August 5, 2019.

The MPA in the adjournment motion maintained that the ordinance was inconsistent, derogatory and contradictory to the fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and thus most urgent to be discussed in the House.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly August 2019

Recent Stories

New design academy launched to create next generat ..

40 minutes ago

West Papua: Day of violence sees at least 27 dead

41 minutes ago

Trump says he put no pressure' on Ukraine, as tens ..

41 minutes ago

Franco exhumation: Spain's Supreme Court to make k ..

42 minutes ago

All main rivers run normal:FFC

46 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.