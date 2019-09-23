- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- PPP's Kundi moves adjournment motion against KP Action (in Aid of Civil Power) Ordinance
PPP's Kundi Moves Adjournment Motion Against KP Action (in Aid Of Civil Power) Ordinance
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 09:10 PM
Member of Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Peoples' Party Ahmad Kundi Monday submitted adjournment motion in assembly secretariat to draw the attention of the House towards "The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Actions (in Aid of Civil Power) Ordinance, dated August 5, 2019
The MPA in the adjournment motion maintained that the ordinance was inconsistent, derogatory and contradictory to the fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and thus most urgent to be discussed in the House.