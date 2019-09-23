(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Peoples' Party Ahmad Kundi Monday submitted adjournment motion in assembly secretariat to draw the attention of the House towards "The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Actions (in Aid of Civil Power) Ordinance, dated August 5, 2019

The MPA in the adjournment motion maintained that the ordinance was inconsistent, derogatory and contradictory to the fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and thus most urgent to be discussed in the House.