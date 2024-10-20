PPP's Leader Anticipates A Constitutional Amendment Approval Soon
Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 01:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza has said that the constitutional amendment is expected to be approved within the next day or two.
In a statement on Sunday regarding the current political situation, Murtaza emphasized the importance of consensus, stating that the PPP aims for the 26th amendment to be passed with the same unity as the 1973 Constitution.
He highlighted that the entire nation is acknowledging PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s democratic and political wisdom.
He stressed the need for all political leaders to unite in ensuring the supremacy of Parliament. He warned that missing this opportunity could lead to regret for some political friends in the future.
He claimed that those responsible for the failed plan to release PTI founder are deliberately preventing his release, accusing the PTI founder of trying to keep the country in a state of unrest and anger.
Murtaza concluded his statement with a call for unity among political forces to ensure democratic stability.
