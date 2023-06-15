UrduPoint.com

PPP's Leader Sardarzada Faisal Khan Jamali Calls On Secretary Irrigation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sardarzada Faisal Khan Jamali met Secretary Irrigation Abdul Fateh Bhangar at Secretariat Office on Thursday.

A detailed discussion was held regarding water shortage in Kher-Thar Canal and Kher-Thar Canal not getting its share of water during the meeting.

While demanding the government of Balochistan and the Irrigation Department, Faisal Khan said that the time for planting rice was being passed and our area should be saved from becoming barren.

Secretary Irrigation Abdul Fateh Bhangar said that we would continue our efforts to provide water in Kher-Thar Canal soon and would not leave our farmer's and landlords' community alone.

Secretary Irrigation gave full assurance and said that we would officially discuss with the government of Sindh and the Irrigation authorities of Sindh as soon as possible regarding the shortage of water in Balochistan, especially in the Kher-Thar Canal, and would try to meet the shortage of water.

The leader of PPP, Mir Riaz Ahmad Hijwani was also present, on the occasion.

