Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 10:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), former provincial minister Mir Abdul Rauf Rind, Mir Zubair Rind, Khuda Waseem Rind called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti.

Various issues were discussed in detail including eradication of unemployment, unrest and lawlessness in the province, establishment of good governance, restoration of infrastructure in border trade and insurgency-affected areas, resettlement of displaced persons due to insurgency, provision of basic public facilities at public doorsteps and giving more employment opportunities through public private partnership.

The leaders hoped that at present Balochistan was governed by PPP and the workers of PPP would together make the party more active throughout the province and expressed confidence in the government of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Khan Bugti and the situation during the election was also discussed in detail.

Mir Abdul Rauf Rind said that there was an urgent need to provide more construction and development and employment opportunities through public-private partnership to launch more projects in collaboration with the private sector and the government. These projects will help improve the society and provide jobs to the educated youth, he added.

He said that there was a need to increase the quota of jobs for the youth in the development projects of the province and Federal departments at the regional level.

In the meeting, Rind hoped that the Chief Minister would play his key role in the construction and development of the province.

