PPP's Leaders Seek FIRs Against IK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PPP's leaders seek FIRs against IK

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Local leaders of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) filed applications against Imran Khan for designating Asif Zardari for financing his murder plot.

First applications were moved against PTI's chairman in City Police Station Layyah by Dr Husnain Naqvi. The applicant said in an excerpt of FIR that his leadership was facing life threats after getting nominated by Imran Khan in a would-be murder attempt. He requested the police authority to book PTI's chairman for defaming PPP's co-chairman without any proof.

In the second application similar to the first one, Jalalpur Police Station was requested to register FIR against Imran Khan for accusing Mr Zardari of the same murder charges.

The applicant named Rao Muhammad Shehzad stated that Asif Zardari had been under a cloud since Imran Khan issued a statement against him. He requested to the police to book the latter immediately to avoid the occurrence of any mishap in the country.

