UrduPoint.com

PPP's Long March Aimed To Conceal Corruption ,bad Governance:PTI Leader

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 10:22 PM

PPP's long march aimed to conceal corruption ,bad governance:PTI leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi Thursday said the long march of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) against the PTI's central government was aimed to conceal corruption and bad governance of the party's provincial government

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi Thursday said the long march of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) against the PTI's central government was aimed to conceal corruption and bad governance of the party's provincial government.

Talking to the media persons here, he said the attempts were being made to pressurize the Federal government so that the corruption cases could not be proceeded against the leaders of the PPP.

He contended that the way the PTI's government had initiated the process of accountability, the leaders of the opposition parties had resorted to the smear campaign.

Qureshi believed that the service of the nation which had been done by the PTI's government was not hidden from any citizen of the country.

He said the opposition leaders had been enjoying powers for decades and that during their governments they had only plundered the national wealth.

He expressed hope that the people would soon witness improvement in the country.

Qureshi said the housing initiative of his party's government was helping the poor and middle class people a great deal.

He referred to the Ehsas Kifalat Program, the health card and the steps taken to improve the health and education sectors as some of the recognizable performance indicators of the PTI's government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Education Long March Hyderabad Pakistan Peoples Party Media From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

OSCE Recorded 500 Explosions Along Contact Line in ..

OSCE Recorded 500 Explosions Along Contact Line in Donbas Overnight to 9:20 GMT

2 minutes ago
 LPR Forces Says Blocking Possible Approach of Ukra ..

LPR Forces Says Blocking Possible Approach of Ukrainian Saboteurs to Republic

2 minutes ago
 Farrukh urges Opposition leaders to promote civili ..

Farrukh urges Opposition leaders to promote civilized language at all forum

2 minutes ago
 Police refute social media report about child abus ..

Police refute social media report about child abuse

2 minutes ago
 Russian Citizen Arrested in Germany on Espionage C ..

Russian Citizen Arrested in Germany on Espionage Charges Denies Guilt

4 minutes ago
 BRT Peshawar ranked as Gold Standard Service

BRT Peshawar ranked as Gold Standard Service

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>