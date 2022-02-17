Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi Thursday said the long march of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) against the PTI's central government was aimed to conceal corruption and bad governance of the party's provincial government

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi Thursday said the long march of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) against the PTI's central government was aimed to conceal corruption and bad governance of the party's provincial government.

Talking to the media persons here, he said the attempts were being made to pressurize the Federal government so that the corruption cases could not be proceeded against the leaders of the PPP.

He contended that the way the PTI's government had initiated the process of accountability, the leaders of the opposition parties had resorted to the smear campaign.

Qureshi believed that the service of the nation which had been done by the PTI's government was not hidden from any citizen of the country.

He said the opposition leaders had been enjoying powers for decades and that during their governments they had only plundered the national wealth.

He expressed hope that the people would soon witness improvement in the country.

Qureshi said the housing initiative of his party's government was helping the poor and middle class people a great deal.

He referred to the Ehsas Kifalat Program, the health card and the steps taken to improve the health and education sectors as some of the recognizable performance indicators of the PTI's government.