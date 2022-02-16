UrduPoint.com

PPP's Long March,a Failed Attempt To Cover Up Its Misdeeds: PTI Leader

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022

PPP's long march,a failed attempt to cover up its misdeeds: PTI leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Qureshi on Wednesday said that the PPP's long march was a failed attempt to cover up its misdeeds and it was an effort to put pressure on the government in this regard

In a statement, he said since the way the present government had exposed the corrupt elements, the opposition had lost its temper and resorted to clever tactics.

He said that what the PTI government had taken steps for the welfare of the people in the last three and a half years.

He blamed the current opposition for the rise in prices of daily use items and said that these were the people who had been in government for many years and had done nothing but looting and exploiting financial resources for their personal gains.

In the current era when they were being held accountable for looting and they were trying to defame the government by making baseless allegations, Qureshi alleged.

He said that the people would soon see improvement in the situation and the Federal government was committed to provide houses to the poor while steps were being taken for poverty alleviation.

Imran Qureshi said that "Ehsas Kifalat" and "Kamyab Jawan" programs, issuance of health cards among the people and various schemes of education and health would bring some relief to the people.

>