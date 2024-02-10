PPP’s Malik Shah wins NA-259 election

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Parliamentarians Malik Shah has won the National Assembly election from NA-259 (Kech-Gum) by securing 40,778 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Dr. Abdul Malik of National Party (NP), who bagged 22,298 votes.

Overall voter's turn-out remained at 38.19 per cent.