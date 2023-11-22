Open Menu

PPP’s Manifesto Centered On People’s Prosperity: Yusuf Raza Gilani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Former Prime Minister and Central Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan People Party Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani here on Wednesday emphasized the Party's commitment to a level playing field for all, urging the Election Commission to ensure fair and transparent elections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Former Prime Minister and Central Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan People Party Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani here on Wednesday emphasized the Party's commitment to a level playing field for all, urging the Election Commission to ensure fair and transparent elections.

Highlighting PPP's dedication to democracy, Gilani asserted that individuals with a criminal background should be ineligible for elections. He announced the Party's determination to contest elections nationwide, particularly focusing on southern Punjab, aiming to address the country's crises through the power of the people.

"PPP's manifesto is centered on prosperity for the people, ensuring workers' rights, and prioritizing the development of the business community and industry," he stated.

He was addressing a Party meeting in anticipation of the PPP's Founding Day on November 30 in Quetta, where leaders and workers from across the country will renew their commitment to democratic values. The meeting also reviewed organizational performance and discussed election strategies.

Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood, former Governor Punjab and President PPP South Punjab, echoed Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's vision to transform political discourse by focusing on people's problems and solutions as it aimed to eradicate enmity in politics. Mehmood emphasized the need for transparent elections as the solution to the prevailing issues of inflation, unemployment, and economic crisis. On this occasion, local leadership of PPPP from different districts was also present.

