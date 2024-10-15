(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Member National Assembly ( MNA) Pir Aftab Hussain Shah Jilani has said that the implementation of welfare projects for farmers was included in the manifesto of Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

This, he said while addressing the opening ceremony of Benazir Hari card distribution ceremony held here.

The MNA further said that the distribution of Benazir Hari Card reflected the great love of Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the poor farmers.

Earlier MPA, Hari Ram Kishori Lal said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had fulfilled his promise for distributing Benazir Hari Card to the people which he made during his election campaign and said that the farmers having less than 25 acres of agricultural land would be get the cards in the first phase.

The farmers having more than 25 acres would achieve the facility after consultation with the party high leadership, he added.

Earlier, Commissioner Mirpirkhas, Faisal Ahmed Uqeli said that the agriculture sector was the backbone of the country's economy and the efforts of the Sindh Agriculture Minister, Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar for improving the agriculture sector were commendable .

He said that the farmers were striving for the improvement of agriculture sector keeping in view the modern principles and said that the Sindh government had introduced a banking system to maintain transparency in the distribution of Benazir Hari Cards.

Earlier, Director General of Agriculture Sindh, Allah Warayo Rind and Additional Director Agriculture Extension, Zulfikar Ali Jagirani said that after the heavy rains of 2022, 2 75,000 small farmers across the province had less than 25 acres of agricultural land were registered .

According to the decision of the Agriculture department , Benazir Hari Cards are being distributed among the farmers with the support of Sindh Bank so that more farmers get benefit from the subsidy given by the agriculture department.

