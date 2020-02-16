HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Shahnaz Ansari laid to rest here on Sunday.

According to details Shahnaz Ansari who was killed in Naushehro Feroze on Saturday evening, laid to rest.

Earlier her Namaz e Janaza was held at Govt Madrassah High school ground. Among others Member National Assembly Zulfiqar Bihan, MPA Mumtaz Ali Chandio.

Syed Srafraz Ali Shah, Feroze khan jamali, Senator Aajiz Dhaamraah, Divisional President PPP Shaheed Benazir Abad Zia ul Hassan Lanjaar, Deputy Commissioner Naushehro Feroze Captain ® Bilal Shahid Rao. SSP Dr Farooq Ahmed, office bearers of PPP, Journalists and a large number of citizens attended last rituals of MPA. Meanwhile District administration Naushehro Feroze had condemned the killing of MPA Shahnaz Ansari demanding immediate arrest of the killers.