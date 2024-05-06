PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari Calsl For NAB Investigation Into Wheat Import Scandal
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 06, 2024 | 05:15 PM
The PPP senior leader highlights the import of wheat despite a surplus stock in Pakistan, which, according to him, resulted in significant financial losses to the national treasury.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Monday called for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate the wheat import scandal.
Nayyar Hussain Bukhari highlighted the import of wheat despite a surplus stock in Pakistan, which, according to him, resulted in significant financial losses to the national treasury.
The PPP leader made this demand in a statement.
He urged the NAB to promptly launch an inquiry into the wheat scandal and present its findings to the public. He emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in addressing such matters.
Regarding the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) offer for PPP to join the Federal government, Bukhari stated that while his party is committed to supporting the PML-N-led government in Parliament, a decision on joining the cabinet would be made by the PPP's Central Executive Committee (CEC).
Former caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, in a recent interview with a local private tv channel, dismissed the wheat import issue as a minor matter, labeling it a "storm in a teacup."
Kakar emphasized the need to understand the complexities of the wheat import process and highlighted the government's efforts to save tax money, facilitate private-sector wheat purchases, and generate revenue through import duties.
Recent Stories
CJP Isa expresses dissatisfaction over inquiry report in Faizabad sit-in case
Interior Ministry ordered to execute process for house arrest of Chaudhary Parve ..
Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today
SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC reserved seats
ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan
OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for early resolution of J&K dispute
Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s ..
Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..
Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024
Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PBM's WEC nurturing self-sufficiency among destitute women1 second ago
-
No overbilling in LESCO during April: Mohsin Naqvi8 seconds ago
-
BISP, NADRA mobile van service registers persons with disabilities in capital21 seconds ago
-
Peshawar Traffic Police license branch to remain open on Saturdays10 minutes ago
-
Tractor and thresher owners refuse to reduce hourly charges despite decrease in diesel prices10 minutes ago
-
Mills' employees thwarted armed robbery10 minutes ago
-
Police inspector robbed at gunpoint10 minutes ago
-
FO Advisor hears peoples’ complaints against departments10 minutes ago
-
Distt admin implements smart traffic plan at Bosan road10 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for killing friend10 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off another 82 connections on gas theft30 minutes ago
-
Two held with contraband30 minutes ago