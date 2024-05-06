PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari calsl for NAB investigation into wheat import scandal

Open Menu

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 06, 2024 | 05:15 PM

The PPP senior leader highlights the import of wheat despite a surplus stock in Pakistan, which, according to him, resulted in significant financial losses to the national treasury.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Monday called for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate the wheat import scandal.

Nayyar Hussain Bukhari highlighted the import of wheat despite a surplus stock in Pakistan, which, according to him, resulted in significant financial losses to the national treasury.

The PPP leader made this demand in a statement.

He urged the NAB to promptly launch an inquiry into the wheat scandal and present its findings to the public. He emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in addressing such matters.

Regarding the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) offer for PPP to join the Federal government, Bukhari stated that while his party is committed to supporting the PML-N-led government in Parliament, a decision on joining the cabinet would be made by the PPP's Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Former caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, in a recent interview with a local private tv channel, dismissed the wheat import issue as a minor matter, labeling it a "storm in a teacup."

Kakar emphasized the need to understand the complexities of the wheat import process and highlighted the government's efforts to save tax money, facilitate private-sector wheat purchases, and generate revenue through import duties.

