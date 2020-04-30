(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and the parliamentary party leader in Sindh assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Thursday said that the whole politics of PPP depends on corruption, deception and disinformation.

Addressing a news conference at the Insaf House, he said that the provincial chief minister and his advisors are inefficient and ineligible, according to a news release.

Haleem said that the whole system of the PPP is based on disinformation.

He said that Nisar Khuhro and Maula Bukhsh Chandio should withdraw their statements. He said one of them from Larkana was disqualified for hiding information from the Election Commission and the other seemed to be sleep-talking. Using foul language against opponents is the only job of both of them. They just told lies about the Sindh Governor. They made baseless allegations against the Governor.

PTI leader said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is visionary leader. Imran Khan announced package of Rs. 75 billion for workers besides the Federal government is also providing equipments to the hospitals.

Haleem Adil Sheikh advised Bilawal Bhutto to talk to the Pakistani media instead of defaming Pakistan on BBC. People of Sindh want to know what the PPP government has done for them.

He said that PPP MPAs are hiding from people. Even Aftab Siddiqui has distributed more ration than the whole Sindh government. The Sindh government is distributing expired items just for photo sessions.

He said masses, journalists and even policemen are suffering a lot due to ban on pillion riding. Even patients and women were not exempted from the ban on pillion riding.

He said now provincial government is bringing an ordinance, knowing that gas and electricity are federal subjects. Tenants are being given exemption but there should also be some incentives for the property owner. There are no incentives for factory owners. Murad Ali Shah wants to bring this ordinance for creating more chaos.

Haleem Adil said several countries are lifting lockdowns but the Sindh chief minister is still spreading fear.

Also present on the occasion, PTI MNA Aftab Siddiqui said that we have always talked about the rights of Sindh. PPP should stop playing the Sindh card.

He said the Governor of Sindh has great sympathies with the people of Sindh. We condemn the statement of Nisar Khuhro of PPP.

He said he has planned to distribute ration among 37000 needy and deserving people of his constituency.

PTI leader Imran Siddiqui and others were also present on the occasion.