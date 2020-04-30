UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP's Politics Depends On Corruption, Deception; Haleem Adil Sheikh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 06:25 PM

PPP's politics depends on corruption, deception; Haleem Adil Sheikh

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and the parliamentary party leader in Sindh assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Thursday said that the whole politics of PPP depends on corruption, deception and disinformation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and the parliamentary party leader in Sindh assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Thursday said that the whole politics of PPP depends on corruption, deception and disinformation.

Addressing a news conference at the Insaf House, he said that the provincial chief minister and his advisors are inefficient and ineligible, according to a news release.

Haleem said that the whole system of the PPP is based on disinformation.

He said that Nisar Khuhro and Maula Bukhsh Chandio should withdraw their statements. He said one of them from Larkana was disqualified for hiding information from the Election Commission and the other seemed to be sleep-talking. Using foul language against opponents is the only job of both of them. They just told lies about the Sindh Governor. They made baseless allegations against the Governor.

PTI leader said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is visionary leader. Imran Khan announced package of Rs. 75 billion for workers besides the Federal government is also providing equipments to the hospitals.

Haleem Adil Sheikh advised Bilawal Bhutto to talk to the Pakistani media instead of defaming Pakistan on BBC. People of Sindh want to know what the PPP government has done for them.

He said that PPP MPAs are hiding from people. Even Aftab Siddiqui has distributed more ration than the whole Sindh government. The Sindh government is distributing expired items just for photo sessions.

He said masses, journalists and even policemen are suffering a lot due to ban on pillion riding. Even patients and women were not exempted from the ban on pillion riding.

He said now provincial government is bringing an ordinance, knowing that gas and electricity are federal subjects. Tenants are being given exemption but there should also be some incentives for the property owner. There are no incentives for factory owners. Murad Ali Shah wants to bring this ordinance for creating more chaos.

Haleem Adil said several countries are lifting lockdowns but the Sindh chief minister is still spreading fear.

Also present on the occasion, PTI MNA Aftab Siddiqui said that we have always talked about the rights of Sindh. PPP should stop playing the Sindh card.

He said the Governor of Sindh has great sympathies with the people of Sindh. We condemn the statement of Nisar Khuhro of PPP.

He said he has planned to distribute ration among 37000 needy and deserving people of his constituency.

PTI leader Imran Siddiqui and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Governor Electricity Election Commission Of Pakistan Job Larkana Women Gas Murad Ali Shah Media From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

USCIRF report: India can no longer hoodwink Int'l ..

14 minutes ago

ECNEC approves four major development projects

23 minutes ago

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division visits field hosp ..

3 minutes ago

One killed, other injured in Swat Expressway misha ..

3 minutes ago

US weekly jobless claims at 3.84 mn, virus total p ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges t ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.