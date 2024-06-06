PPP’s provincial leaders facilitate newly PBC body

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) provincial leaders congratulated newly elected body of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) including PBC Quetta President and General Secretary after wining election

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) provincial leaders congratulated newly elected body of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) including PBC Quetta President and General Secretary after wining election.

PPP leaders including Media Coordinator Akhtar Shah Mandukhail, Senior Vice President Quetta Abdul Jabbar Khilji and other leaders congratulated PBC’s Quetta President Muhammad Ali Mengal and PBC’s Quetta General Secretary Munir Ahmed Shahwani and other newly elected members after wining of successfully election.

The PPP leaders hoped that newly elected body of PBC would play their active role to address legal issues of PBC employees and development of the department.

They said that they would come up expectation of employees of the PCB.

Thanking PPP leaders, PBC’s Quetta President Muhammad Ali Mengal and General Secretary Munir Ahmed Shahwani said that they under central leadership would take practical steps to solve legal issues of PBC’s all employees as they expected the newly elected body in this regard.

They also thanked PBC’s staffs for supporting us in election.