PPP’s Qadir Khan Mandokhail clinches victory in NA-249

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2021) Pakistan Peoples’ Party candidate Qadir Khan Mandokhail clinched the victory in NA-249 by-polls.

The winner bagged 16,156 votes as per theprovisional results.

PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail stood second as he got 15,473 votes and fought well to win the seat against the rival candidates. However, Miftah was followed by Mufti Nazeer Ahmed Kamalvi of recently banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik-Pakistan (TLP) as a third candidate as he secured 11, 125 votes.

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal was at fourth place with 9,227 votes, followed by PTI's Amjad Afridi with 8,922 votes.

The seat of NA-249 fell vacant after PTI’s Faisal Vawda resigned over his dual nationality controversy and became a senator.

However, Maryam Nawaz has objected to the provisional election result, pleading the ECP to hold the results. She said it was rigged.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is excited over victory of his party's candidate in NA-249.