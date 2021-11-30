UrduPoint.com

PPP's Rally Fails To Attract People : Bangash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 10:42 PM

PPP's rally fails to attract people : Bangash

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash Tuesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) here on Tuesday held a flop rally

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher education, Kamran Bangash Tuesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) here on Tuesday held a flop rally.

In a statement expressing his reaction over PPP rally, he said that people of the province had sent a clear message to PPP by not participating in it.

He said that a snake charmer could have easily gathered more people than number of people present in the PPP rally.

Bangash said that people of KP only support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the leadership of Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that PPP even lost its popularity in interior Sindh and could not hold massive public rallies despite a ruling party.

Bangash said that on basis of it's popularity and development work , PTI would sweep local government elections.

Kamran Bangash said that after completion of the ongoing projects in KP, the opposition would not get any candidate to contest election against PTI.

