PPP's Rally Stopped Amid Fear Of Coronavirus Spread

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 04:09 PM

PPP's rally stopped amid fear of coronavirus spread

Local district administration blocked Pakistan People's Party from holding protest rally Wednesday under fear of coronavirus spread

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Local district administration blocked Pakistan People's Party from holding protest rally Wednesday under fear of coronavirus spread.

DC Amir Khatak turned down application of PPP local chapter to grant the party permission for collecting masses following pathetic situation.

Divisional general secretary Dr Javed Saddiqi and secretary information had put up application to carry out the event at Nawan Sher intersection.

It was a run-up event to hold grand procession at Qasim Bagh Fort on November 30 under platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Earlier, PPP's stalwart and former PM Yusuf Raza Gilani stated in a congregation while delivering speech in Surij Miani as the district government was putting up restrictions on conducting peaceful procession here.

He said that they had been getting prepared about 50,000 masks to be distributed among participants of the congregation on said date.

He said their workers and jyalas would also be handed over hand sanitizers to stay safe from coronavirus.

