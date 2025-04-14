Open Menu

PPP’s Reservation Over Canals To Be Addressed Through Talks: Rana

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that Pakistan Peoples Party’s reservation over canals issue would

be addressed through talks. We are not going to snatch rights of Sindh province regarding water, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government has great desire to irrigate a vast area of un-barren land available in the provinces so that people could enjoy the benefit in a proper manner, he said.

We also want to make Cholistan and Thar more green and developed through "Green Initiative" program, he added.

In reply to a question about plan of Nawaz Sharif for visiting Balochistan, he said the PML-N main leadership would visit Balochistan soon.

