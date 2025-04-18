Open Menu

PPP's Saba Talpur Officially Declared Winner In NA-213 By-polls

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 03:40 PM

PPP's Saba Talpur officially declared winner in NA-213 by-polls

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A Spokesman for the Provincial Election Commission of Sindh has said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidate Saba Talpur is officially declared winner for NA-213 Umerkot by-election.

He said that NA-213 Umerkot by-election official results as per Form 47 has been released by a Returning Officer.

According to Form 47, PPP’s Saba Talpur was declared successful, and independent candidate Lalchand Malhi supported by GDA, PTI and other religious and political parties was declared second in the run.

Saba Talpur secured the first place by securing 161,934 votes while Lalchand Malhi secured the second spot by securing 81,160 votes in the by-polls.

The percentage of votes cast in NA-213 Umerkot was 42.99 percent.

Recent Stories

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his ple ..

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..

4 minutes ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

11 minutes ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

16 minutes ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

2 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

2 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

3 hours ago
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

7 hours ago
 UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

14 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

15 hours ago
 'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan