Open Menu

PPP's Saifullah Dharejo, Aslam Abro Elected As Senators From Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PPP's Saifullah Dharejo, Aslam Abro elected as Senators from Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Returning Officer for Senate by election in Sindh, Sharifullah on Thursday announced result of the polls held on two vacant seats in Sindh Assembly and declared both candidates of Pakisan People's Party Jam Saifullah Dharejo and Aslam Abro as winners.

According to result, Pakistan Poeple's Party candidate Jam Saifullah Dharejo secured 58 and Aslam Abro obtained 57 votes while Suni Itehad Council's candidates Nazirullah and Shazia Sohail secured only 4 votes each.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Sindh Pakistan Senate

Recent Stories

PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in ..

PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in Gaza

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge aft ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge after recent decline

28 minutes ago
 realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with ..

Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Battin ..

Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display

2 hours ago
 PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

2 hours ago
 The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable ..

The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..

2 hours ago
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exerci ..

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy

2 hours ago
 PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cak ..

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upc ..

Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..

2 hours ago
 What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

2 hours ago
 Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..

3 hours ago
 Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan