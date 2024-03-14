KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Returning Officer for Senate by election in Sindh, Sharifullah on Thursday announced result of the polls held on two vacant seats in Sindh Assembly and declared both candidates of Pakisan People's Party Jam Saifullah Dharejo and Aslam Abro as winners.

According to result, Pakistan Poeple's Party candidate Jam Saifullah Dharejo secured 58 and Aslam Abro obtained 57 votes while Suni Itehad Council's candidates Nazirullah and Shazia Sohail secured only 4 votes each.