PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti Elected As Balochistan CM
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 02, 2024 | 01:14 PM
The speaker of the Balochistan Assembly orders the doors to be closed, saying that only Mir Sarfraz Bugti's documents were submitted for the chief ministership.
QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2024) Mir Sarfraz Bugti of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has been elected as the Chief Minister of Balochistan, securing the votes of 41 members out of 65 in the assembly.
The session, which started after a delay of 40 minutes, was chaired by the newly elected speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai.
The speaker of the Balochistan Assembly ordered the doors to be closed, stating that only Mir Sarfraz Bugti's documents were submitted for the chief ministership.
In a show of confidence, 41 members of allied parties in the 65-seat assembly expressed their support for Sarfraz Bugti.
Abdul Majeed Badini of the Jamaat-e-Islami and the owners of the Haqooq-e-Tehreek also voted in favor of Sarfraz Bugti, while the JUI and National Party did not participate in the voting.
The swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister-elect Sarfraz Bugti will take place at 3:00 pm at the Governor House, where Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar will administer the oath.
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faisal Kareem Kundi will also participate in the oath-taking ceremony.
It should be noted that Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the candidate nominated by the Pakistan Peoples Party, was elected unopposed as the Chief Minister of Balochistan yesterday.
After being elected as a member of the provincial assembly, Sarfraz Bugti had resigned from the Senate membership and took the oath as a member of the assembly one day before.
Previously, Abdul Khaliq Achakzai of the Muslim League-N was elected unopposed as the Speaker, while Ghazala Gola of the PPP was elected unopposed as the Deputy Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly.
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium
Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience
Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt
Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow
PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election
Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated
Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic
Stocks rally rolls on into March
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six shopkeepers held17 minutes ago
-
Charsadda rice attract foodies to beat cold in rainy weather27 minutes ago
-
11 law breakers netted27 minutes ago
-
Rains disrupt power supply from 234 feeders27 minutes ago
-
Prolong rain spell claims eight lives in KP47 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt51 minutes ago
-
Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow1 hour ago
-
Free camp for hearing loss to be organized on 9 March1 hour ago
-
District admin to ensure availability of food items on fixed prices during Ramadan: DC Abbottabad1 hour ago
-
Tourists advised to follow safety guidelines during hilly areas' visit1 hour ago
-
PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election2 hours ago
-
Police foils smuggling of dry milk worth Rs 50 mln2 hours ago