PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM

The speaker of the Balochistan Assembly orders the doors to be closed, saying that only Mir Sarfraz Bugti's documents were submitted for the chief ministership.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2024) Mir Sarfraz Bugti of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has been elected as the Chief Minister of Balochistan, securing the votes of 41 members out of 65 in the assembly.

The session, which started after a delay of 40 minutes, was chaired by the newly elected speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai.

In a show of confidence, 41 members of allied parties in the 65-seat assembly expressed their support for Sarfraz Bugti.

Abdul Majeed Badini of the Jamaat-e-Islami and the owners of the Haqooq-e-Tehreek also voted in favor of Sarfraz Bugti, while the JUI and National Party did not participate in the voting.

The swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister-elect Sarfraz Bugti will take place at 3:00 pm at the Governor House, where Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar will administer the oath.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faisal Kareem Kundi will also participate in the oath-taking ceremony.

It should be noted that Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the candidate nominated by the Pakistan Peoples Party, was elected unopposed as the Chief Minister of Balochistan yesterday.

After being elected as a member of the provincial assembly, Sarfraz Bugti had resigned from the Senate membership and took the oath as a member of the assembly one day before.

Previously, Abdul Khaliq Achakzai of the Muslim League-N was elected unopposed as the Speaker, while Ghazala Gola of the PPP was elected unopposed as the Deputy Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly.