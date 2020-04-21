UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Secretary General of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Nayyer Hussain Bokhari has said that the Sasta Tandoor project, an initiative of PPP, would continue till Eid-ul-Fitr to facilitate the poor people of the Federal capital.

A cheap flat bread-making facility was working at the Aabpara market, Bara Kahu and other parts of the city to provide subsidized food to the public during the novel coronavirus lockdown in the country, he expressed these views while talking to APP here.

Nayyer Bokhari said that the Sasta Tandoor has been set up in collaboration with the Pakistan Sweet Home on the directions of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said the tandoors were providing bread at Rs 5 and curry for Rs 50 per plate, adding that the poor would be provided meals at subsidized rates.

Nayyer Bokhari said that PPP has planned for setting up as many as 100 such tandoors in the twin cities. He said that chain of Sasta Tandoor would also be set up across the county.

