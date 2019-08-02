UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP's Senator, Three Others Indicted In Lok Virsa Corruption Reference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 06:03 PM

PPP's Senator, three others indicted in Lok Virsa corruption reference

An Accountability Court (AC) Friday indicted four accused including Pakistan People's Party (PPP)'s Senator Robina Khalid in a corruption reference, pertaining to alleged embezzlement of Lok Virsa funds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday indicted four accused including Pakistan People's Party (PPP)'s Senator Robina Khalid in a corruption reference, pertaining to alleged embezzlement of Lok Virsa funds.

Ex-chief executive, M/s Cosmos Productions (Pvt) Ltd, Mazhar-u-Islam, ex-executive director Lok Virsa Dr. Tabinda Zafar, Chief Executive Director (Present) M/s Cosmos Productions (Pvt) Ltd in Self Generated Fund (SGF) of Lok Virsa had also been indicted in the corruption case.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir sought evidence from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on September 4 after the all accused denied the charges against them.

According to the reference, Mazhar-u-Islam by misusing his authority extended the contracts in favour of M/s Cosmos Production in connivance with Robina Khalid and Dr.

Tabinda Zafar.

The accused gained illegal benefits by getting the extension of agreement without calling the fresh tenders and also failed to deposit the 50 per cent profit earned by them; which resulted into the loss to the national exchequer amounting to Rs 30.13 million.

The reference was filed by investigation officer Afshan Basharat before the Judge Accountability Court, Islamabad on 01.07.2019. As per details, the evidence collected during the investigation has established that the accused persons committed the offence of corruption and corrupt practices as defined under section 9(a) and punishable u/s 10 of NAO, 1999.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Islamabad National Accountability Bureau September All From Agreement Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

PITB-SED Launch HRMS to ease Promotions, Transfer, ..

12 minutes ago

UET to conduct mock exercise of earthquake on Aug ..

31 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Multan orders for making funct ..

32 seconds ago

Minister urges Higher Education Dept to improve en ..

34 seconds ago

German car sales higher in July

35 seconds ago

Illegal constructions in Rawalpindi Cantonment Boa ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.