ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday indicted four accused including Pakistan People's Party ( PPP )'s Senator Robina Khalid in a corruption reference, pertaining to alleged embezzlement of Lok Virsa funds.

Ex-chief executive, M/s Cosmos Productions (Pvt) Ltd, Mazhar-u-Islam, ex-executive director Lok Virsa Dr. Tabinda Zafar, Chief Executive Director (Present) M/s Cosmos Productions (Pvt) Ltd in Self Generated Fund (SGF) of Lok Virsa had also been indicted in the corruption case.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir sought evidence from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on September 4 after the all accused denied the charges against them.

According to the reference, Mazhar-u-Islam by misusing his authority extended the contracts in favour of M/s Cosmos Production in connivance with Robina Khalid and Dr.

Tabinda Zafar.

The accused gained illegal benefits by getting the extension of agreement without calling the fresh tenders and also failed to deposit the 50 per cent profit earned by them; which resulted into the loss to the national exchequer amounting to Rs 30.13 million.

The reference was filed by investigation officer Afshan Basharat before the Judge Accountability Court, Islamabad on 01.07.2019. As per details, the evidence collected during the investigation has established that the accused persons committed the offence of corruption and corrupt practices as defined under section 9(a) and punishable u/s 10 of NAO, 1999.