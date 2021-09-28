PPP’s senior leader Wajid Shamsul Hassan passes away

(@fidahassanain)

Hasan was suffering from an ailment over the past two years and had been seeking treatment for it over the past six weeks.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2021) PPP leader and veteran politician Wajid Shamsul Hasan passed away Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, PPP senior leader Sherry Reman confirmed his demise.

She wrote, “Rehman posted a condolence message for Hasan, praising him for his "lifetime of devotion to democracy, human rights, free press and the PPP,”.

She also tweeted, “What a loss! Heartfelt condolences to his family and the broader civil society community he was deeply involved with,”.

Hasan was suffering from an ailment over the past two years and had been seeking treatment for it over the past six weeks.

Wajid Shamsul Hassan was a veteran journalist who had been associated with the profession for over 40 years. He also served as an ambassador to the United Kingdom. He was considered close aide of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The aggrieved family said that details about his funeral would be shared soon.