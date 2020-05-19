The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's MNA Lal Malhi has said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has contracted from a federal party to a local one with its shrunken support base limited to a few districts of Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's MNA Lal Malhi has said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has contracted from a Federal party to a local one with its shrunken support base limited to a few districts of Sindh.

In a statement issued here Monday night, Malhi said the PPP would be wiped out even from those districts where the party still had the mandate in the next general elections.

"The PTI is the only federal party now," he said, adding that the PTI would form the government with the support of its allies in Sindh after 2023 elections.

Malhi said whenever the PPP's corruption and bad governance were exposed, the PPP' s leaders resorted to sparking sub-nationalist issues and threatened the federation.

"But now the people of Sindh have understood the cunning politics of the PPP," he said.

The MNA shot back at the PPP's leader Nafeesa Shah's criticism over the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and asked her to stop casting aspersions on Qureshi and his elders.

He reminded her that the allegations of assassination of former Prime Minister and PPP Chairperson Shaheed Benazir Bhutto were also leveled at the PPP's leadership.

Malhi also reminded Shah that her party made Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) its coalition partner after dubbing the latter as a killer league in 2008 general elections.