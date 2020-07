Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)'s stance over Uzair Baloch and Nisar Morai's acquaintance was weak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)'s stance over Uzair Baloch and Nisar Morai's acquaintance was weak.

In a tweet, he said Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi had raised serious questions about Uzair Baloch and also submitted joint investigation team (JIT) reports as evidence.

Now it was the duty of the quarter concerned to look into the matter, he added.

He also proposed that it was high time for the political parties to get rid of criminal elements once for all.