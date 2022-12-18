UrduPoint.com

PPP's Supporters Stage Protest Demonstration Against Indian Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2022 | 07:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP)'s supporters staged a protest demonstration in Tandojam here on Sunday, condemning Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for perpetrating violence against Muslims in India.

The rally, led by PPP's local leader Aijaz Khoso, started from the Rawal House which belongs to provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, The rally moved on Mirpurkhas-Hyderabad Road on motorbikes and it concluded at Tandojam press club.

The participants chanted slogans against Indian PM Modi and condemned his atrocious acts against the neighbouring country's minorities.

