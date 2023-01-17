Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Secretary General, Syed Neyyar Bukhari on Tuesday said overwhelming victory of his party in the second phase of local body (LB) elections in Karachi division and interior Sindh was a "slap on the face" of opponents

Addressing a public gathering here, he expressed his gratitude to Almighty Allah for granting his party a thumping victory.

"PPP always strives for provision of fundamental rights to the public as it is a people-centric party whose politics revolves around the masses," he remarked.

Commenting on the prevailing political situation in the country, he reiterated his resolve that the coalition government would soon steer the country out of the economic crises.