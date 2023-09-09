Open Menu

PPP's Workers Are Poised To Start Election Canvass, Says Bilawal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2023 | 11:42 PM

PPP's workers are poised to start election canvass, says Bilawal

The Pakistan Peoples Party's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said the patry's workers are prepared to launch the election campaign as soon as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announces the election date

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said the patry's workers are prepared to launch the election campaign as soon as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announces the election date.

Addressing a rally on his arrival at Fateh Chowk in Hyderabad, Bilawal thanked the people of Hyderabad for supporting the PPP and its leadership on all political issues.

He said Hyderabad also stood in good stead with his grandfather and former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and his mother Benazir Bhutto.

From elections to political struggles the people of Hyderabad had proven their support to the party,�he added.

Bilawal appreciated the people for failing all conspiracies which stood in the way of getting a jiyala of PPP elected as the mayor.

Earlier, thousands of people welcomed the PPP's Chairman as he entered the city after visiting Thatta, Badin and Sujawal districts. He was accompanied by former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, former Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and other party's leaders.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Chief Minister Benazir Bhutto Information Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Hyderabad Thatta Badin Sujawal Murad Ali Shah All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Under UAE President&#039;s directives, Hamdan bin ..

Under UAE President&#039;s directives, Hamdan bin Zayed directs ERC to provide h ..

13 minutes ago
 Digitization of taxation system to streamline eco ..

Digitization of taxation system to streamline economy: Minister

18 minutes ago
 Soldier embraces martyrdom in Mir Ali fire exchang ..

Soldier embraces martyrdom in Mir Ali fire exchange with terrorists

18 minutes ago
 Pak, WB discuss to further expand collaboration in ..

Pak, WB discuss to further expand collaboration in different priority areas

20 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed witnesses launch of Global Biof ..

Abdullah bin Zayed witnesses launch of Global Biofuels Alliance at G20

1 hour ago
 BISE Larkana announces SSC-Part-II (Science Group) ..

BISE Larkana announces SSC-Part-II (Science Group) exams-2023 result

1 hour ago
Boxing Floodlight Championship starts at UAF

Boxing Floodlight Championship starts at UAF

2 hours ago
 Lalika's funeral prayer offered

Lalika's funeral prayer offered

3 hours ago
 Japan's GDP growth in Q2 revised down to 4.8 pct

Japan's GDP growth in Q2 revised down to 4.8 pct

3 hours ago
 PHP awareness campaign continues

PHP awareness campaign continues

3 hours ago
 RPO visits Rescue 15 Center Liaquat Bagh

RPO visits Rescue 15 Center Liaquat Bagh

3 hours ago
 Martin caps perfect day by winning San Marino Moto ..

Martin caps perfect day by winning San Marino MotoGP sprint

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan