(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :The�Pakistan Peoples Party's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said the patry's workers are prepared to launch the election campaign as soon as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announces the election date.

Addressing a rally on his arrival at Fateh Chowk in Hyderabad, Bilawal thanked the people of Hyderabad for supporting the PPP and its leadership on all political issues.

He said Hyderabad also stood in good stead with his grandfather and former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and his mother Benazir Bhutto.

From elections to political struggles the people of Hyderabad had proven their support to the party,�he added.

Bilawal appreciated the people for failing all conspiracies which stood in the way of getting a jiyala of PPP elected as the mayor.

Earlier, thousands of people welcomed the PPP's Chairman as he entered the city after visiting Thatta, Badin and Sujawal districts. He was accompanied by former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, former Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and other party's leaders.