PPRA, CCP sign MoU for transparency in public procurement processes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in promoting transparency, competition, and integrity in public procurement processes.

The MoU was signed by Managing Director of PPRA Hasnat Ahmad Qureshi and Chairman CCP Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu in a ceremony held in the office of CPP here on Tuesday, said a press release.

This strategic partnership aims to establish a cooperative and information-sharing mechanism between the two organizations.

A key focus of the collaboration is PPRA’s ongoing transformation of public procurement from manual to electronic mode through its e-Pak Acquisition and Disposal System (e-PADS) platform.

This initiative underscores the government’s commitment in ensuring fairness and curbing anti-competitive practices such as cartelization in public procurement.

Explaining the significance of the MoU, Hasnat Ahmad Qureshi said that both organizations will work together to uphold the vision of the prime minister for promoting transparent and competitive procurement practices, fostering greater accountability and efficiency in public sector procurements.