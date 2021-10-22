UrduPoint.com

PPRA Finds PMC-technology Partner Joint Agreement As Valid

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:53 AM

Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) on Thursday acknowledged the joint agreement between Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) and the technology partner as valid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) on Thursday acknowledged the joint agreement between Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) and the technology partner as valid.

According to a press release issued by PMC, the committee of PPRA issued its order on the 18th of October, 2021 in a matter referred to them by the Lahore High Court.

The order stated that the Pakistan Medical Commission falls under the Public Procurement Framework and the joint venture agreement between PMC and technology partner is valid under PPRA laws.

It said that the committee of PPRA held that PMC is an autonomous body performing functions that are in connection with the affairs of the state.

Thus, the collection of fees would be considered public funds under the PPRA laws.

It held that the agreement is valid as it falls under the alternative method of procurement "in terms of conditions prescribed in the respective provisions of Public Procurement Rules, 2004 like 42(c) (v), 42(d) (ii) and 42(d) (iii).

The matter was referred to PPRA by the High Court to determine whether the PMC is amenable to the Public Procurement laws and if so whether the joint venture entered into by the commission with a technology partner to enable the Commission to conduct its computer-based examinations was a valid procurement, it said.

