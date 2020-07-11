PPRA KP issues amendment in procurement of works

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regulatory Authority, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued the following amendment in Standard Bidding Documents for Procurement of works

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regulatory Authority, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued the following amendment in Standard Bidding Documents for Procurement of works.

The award of contract shall be based on above or below engineer estimate or MRS instead of item rate basis. The percentage of bid security shall be 2% of the engineer estimate. In case of bid or rate quoted by the bidder more than 10% below engineer estimate, the additional bid security shall be sought from the successful bidder only to the extent of bid more than 10% below the engineer estimate in the form of percentage.

The amount of additional bid Security shall be equal to the impact of financial difference accruing the quoted rates beyond 10% below engineer estimate. In such eventuality, the successful bidder shall be bound to produce the additional bid security, within three (03) working days from the issuance of letter of acceptance failing which the procuring entity shall forfeit the bid security of successful bidder and may initiate legal proceeding against the bidder who repudiated the contract under KP PPRA procurement rules.

The procuring entity may offer the contract to the next lowest bidder after due diligence in the context of financial difference between such two bids and the market analysis in order to discourage cartel making and to protect public interest at large.

Any such efforts to conspire to cartel making shall be considered as violation of Rule 44 and shall be attributed towards miss-procurement under Rule 54 of procurement Rules ibid. Managing Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Public Procurement Regulatory Authority, notified it.