PPRA Launches Master Trainers Programme To Enhance E- Govt Procurement System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) In line with the Prime Minister’s vision for a Digital Pakistan, the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has launched Master Trainers Programme for implementation of e-government procurement system to enhance transparency and accountability.

e-PADS (e-Pak Acquisition and Disposal System) was being enforced under Prime Minister’s directives to enhance transparency, efficiency, and value for money in public procurement, and PPRA has initiated a five-day training for over 50 officers from Federal ministries.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director PPRA, Hasnat Ahmad Qureshi, highlighted the initiative as a first step towards developing a bunch of 200 Master Trainers across various federal ministries.

"These trainers will be crucial in implementing e-PADS nationwide, ensuring a seamless transition within their organizations," he added.

"The successful rollout of e-PADS will drive economic development and enhance accountability in the use of public funds," Hasnat Qureshi emphasized.

"The e-PADS system has already been successfully implemented in 37 ministries and more than 300 departments," he noted.

