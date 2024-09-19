PPRA Launches Master Trainers Programme To Enhance E- Govt Procurement System
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) In line with the Prime Minister’s vision for a Digital Pakistan, the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has launched Master Trainers Programme for implementation of e-government procurement system to enhance transparency and accountability.
e-PADS (e-Pak Acquisition and Disposal System) was being enforced under Prime Minister’s directives to enhance transparency, efficiency, and value for money in public procurement, and PPRA has initiated a five-day training for over 50 officers from Federal ministries.
Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director PPRA, Hasnat Ahmad Qureshi, highlighted the initiative as a first step towards developing a bunch of 200 Master Trainers across various federal ministries.
"These trainers will be crucial in implementing e-PADS nationwide, ensuring a seamless transition within their organizations," he added.
"The successful rollout of e-PADS will drive economic development and enhance accountability in the use of public funds," Hasnat Qureshi emphasized.
"The e-PADS system has already been successfully implemented in 37 ministries and more than 300 departments," he noted.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Transporters, consumers welcome petrol price reduction1 minute ago
-
.21 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses optimal use of resources for Afghan refugees21 minutes ago
-
ISSI to host One-Day Int'l conference on Pakistan’s Ancient Archeological & Civilizational Heritag ..21 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York28 minutes ago
-
Anti-drug awareness campaign "Nasha Ab Nahi"on full swing in Islamabad41 minutes ago
-
Civil defense training to jail employees41 minutes ago
-
Poet, journalist Ajmal Siraj passes away51 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders inquiry51 minutes ago
-
Family health mobile unit inaugurated51 minutes ago
-
Russian Deputy PM's visit to boost trade : PFC CEO51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing up for national anthe ..57 minutes ago