PPRA, NUST join hands to boost procurement training in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) In a step to strengthen procurement standards across public sectors, the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) on Tuesday signed a partnership agreement.

This agreement aims to improve training for procurement professionals in line with the Prime Minister's call for dedicated procurement cells in government institutions.

The Document of Understanding (DoU) between PPRA and NUST was signed today, at a ceremony held at NUST Headquarters in Islamabad. The partnership focuses on enhancing the skills and knowledge of procurement specialists through targeted certification and diploma programmes.

Mr. Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi, Managing Director of PPRA, shared details about the new programs during the signing event. He highlighted that the "Certificate in Procurement & Contract Management" and the "Diploma in Procurement & Contract Management" are designed to equip public sector professionals and suppliers with the skills necessary for effective procurement practices.

These courses aim to streamline procurement processes and tackle the complexities professionals often encounter.

"This collaboration is an important step toward raising procurement standards and practices in Pakistan," Qureshi said. The Certificate and Diploma programs are scheduled to begin in November 2024.

The DoU was signed by Mr. Hasnat Ahmad Qureshi of PPRA and Dr. Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector of NUST. Other attendees included Hasnain Bokhari from NUST, Jahangir Rizvi, Assistant Director at PPRA, Muhammad Ali, General Manager of PDC NUST, Farukh Qazi, Director at PPRA, and Sagheer Ahmad, Deputy Director at PPRA.