PPRA Trains 10,000 Over Professionals In E-procurement To Boost Transparency

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 08:28 PM

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has trained over 10,000 professionals in e-procurement and regulatory frameworks as part of the government’s push for a Digital Pakistan

The milestone was announced by PPRA Managing Director Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi during the launch of a new training program in collaboration with NUST Professional Development Centre (PDC).

Over 70 participants, including government officials, private sector experts and suppliers, are enrolled in the 4-month diploma course.

“Procurement cells have been established in government institutions, and officials are being trained in e-Pak Acquisition and Disposal System (e-PADS) to ensure transparency,” said Qureshi.

He emphasized that PPRA is expanding nationwide training to improve procurement efficiency.

The e-procurement system has already saved the government 10-25% in costs while boosting transparency.

Over 28,000 suppliers, including 400 foreign firms, are registered on the platform, with thousands of federal and provincial agencies actively using it.

“We urge stakeholders to join PPRA’s capacity-building initiatives to adopt international best practices,” Qureshi added.

The program covers legal frameworks, contract management, and public-private partnerships.

Senior officials from PPRA, NUST, and procurement expert Ali Raza Hanjra attended the event.

