PPRA Trains Officials To Boost Efficiency, Transparency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 08:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has organized a two-day training workshop to improve public procurement standards in Pakistan by enhancing the capacities of professionals on compliance of regulatory framework, implementation of procedures and the use of e-procurement system.

The training was held at the EPADS Training Hall of PPRA in Islamabad, said a press release issued here Friday.

Procurement officers, compliance professionals, and representatives from various government departments and public sector organizations attended the workshop.

Senior PPRA officials including Dr. Aslam Waseem, DG (Legal), Mr. Farukh Bashir, Director (Training), and S. Jahangir Rizvi, AD (Training) led the training sessions, delivered lectures and presented case studies on PPRA rules and regulations, procurement planning, bidding procedures and evaluation criteria, e-procurement systems, and transparency mechanisms.

PPRA, Pakistan accords top priority to capacity building on public procurement and already collaborating with leading universities of the country including Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), and Institute of Business Administration (IBA). This collaboration focuses on developing and offering certification and diploma programs to improve contract management, public procurement practices, and skills in Pakistan.

In addition, PPRA is closely working with the World Bank to build capacity, finalize a competency framework and develop accredited training modules. It aims to ensure the development of a structured certification system and integration of procurement education into university curricula, creating a sustainable, value-driven, and transparent procurement ecosystem.

