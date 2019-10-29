PPrime Minister Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting

UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Chairs Cabinet Meeting

Tue 29th October 2019 | 12:48 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the Federal Cabinet here at the PM Office on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the Federal Cabinet here at the PM Office on Tuesday.

The meeting took up the agenda related to development projects and other issues of importance, the PM Office said.

Earlier, the cabinet offered Fateha for the deceased sister of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, sister of State Minister for Narcotics Control and for the uncle of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

