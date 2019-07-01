PPS hails Sindh High Court directives to uplift Mental Health Services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Psychiatric Society (PPS) has hailed the directives issued by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar of Sindh High Court (SHC) for tracing of mentally ill patients rendered unattended at public places besides shrines and grave-yards across the province.

PPS President, Prof.Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Afridi here on Monday said that the court orders are a hope for the protection of the rights of marginalized sufferers and their care-givers as they are to be consequently referred to the Sindh Mental Health Authority for proper care and treatment.

As per orders issued by the honorable SHC judge, in response to a petition filed by Ms. Erum Shaheen, submitted through her counsel Advocate Mohammad Qadir Khan, commissioners and the senior superintendents of police from across the province are required to constitute special committees to visit public places and extend immediate support to deranged individuals often abandoned by their own family members.

"It is particularly heartening that the unfortunate souls are to be necessarily registered with the Sindh Mental Health Authority for needed assistance," said Dr. Afridi, also the Chairman, Psychiatry Department, Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JMPC).

Prof. M. Iqbal Afridi highlighting plight of the unfortunate patients frequently witnessed to be roaming around under most pitiful conditions said shrines are largely considered to be sanctuaries and feasible source of alternative treatment for impoverished families of the mentally ill individuals.

Attributing the situation to the fact that most mental illness often remain unacknowledged and commonly ridiculed and stigmatized by the society, the senior psychiatrist on basis of his professional experience said most of the patients found in such places are suffering from diagnosable and treatable mental conditions.

He expressed his confidence that SHC directives would serve as a landmark throughout the country as provision of health and mental health facility (with its specified purpose) is a fundamental right and the responsibility of the state.

Justice Panhwar in his order had also observed that Chapter IX (Section 54) of the Sindh Mental Health Act also provides for regular inspection of prisons by all the district and sessions` judges so as to ensure that inmates with mental disorder be referred to the authority.

"This again is highly significant as imprisonment harms mental health," said Prof. Iqbal Afridi.

Overcrowding in jails, he said is a serious problem for the unfortunate patients who when in jail are often exposed to various forms of violence, enforced solitude, lack of privacy, lack of meaningful activity, isolation from social networks, insecurity about future prospects in context of work and healthy relationships.

Prevalence of poor mental health and substance abuse among prisoners is considerably higher than in the community and studies worldwide have shown that suicide rates in prisons are up to 10 times higher than those in the general population.

Despite these facts, the senior health care provider mentioned that prisoners are also less likely to have their mental health needs recognized and to receive psychiatric help or treatment.

"They are most susceptible during the remand period," he said mentioning that the largest prison in Karachi does not have a proper psychiatric team (comprising of psychiatrist, psychologist, social worker, occupational therapist and trained psychiatric nurse) in public capacity.

"Thus, the court's directives to all the commissioners as well as the Director General and the Secretary Health to provide details of the facilities with regard to mental health, including the hospitals, centres, homes in the public or private sectors, for the mentally challenged persons is also highly appreciable," he said.

According to Dr. Iqbal Afridi SHC directives were crucial foractual implementation of Mental Health Act in the province.