PPSA Announces Elections In DHQ Landikotal, NKBH

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Pakistan Paramedical Staff Association (PPSA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced to hold elections in District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Landikotal, and Naseerullah Khan Babar Hospital (NKBH) Peshawar on September 7

According to the schedule, last date for filing nomination papers is August 25; objections can be filed on August 26 while the final list of candidates would be issued on August 27.

The election schedule was approved in monthly meeting of the association that was attended by the office bearers.

