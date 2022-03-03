PPSA Peshawar officers visit PSCA

The under training officers from Pakistan Provincial Services Academy Peshawar Thursday visited PPIC3, Qurban Lines Lahore here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The under training officers from Pakistan Provincial Services academy Peshawar Thursday visited PPIC3, Qurban Lines Lahore here.

The 26-member delegation was apprised of the functions and structure of the premier project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority by the Operations Commander PPIC3 Asim Jasra.

"We are transforming police into an agile, tech-savvy, fully equipped, motivated, and modern emergency response unit, said Operations Commander PPIC3 while addressing the officers.

The delegation was taken to various sections of IC3 namely, operations monitoring centre, emergency call center, dispatch control center, and media monitoring center.

The project was lauded by officers who spoke very highly of the prowess of the youth workforce and the faculty itself. The visit was concluded with the presentation of souvenir shields from both sides.