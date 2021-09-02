UrduPoint.com

PPSA Peshawar Visits LoC At Chekothi Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 12:42 AM

PPSA Peshawar visits LoC at Chekothi Sector

A delegation of Pakistan Provincial Service Academy (PPSA) Peshawar Wednesday visited the line of control(LoC) at Chekothi Sector of Jehlum valley

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Provincial Service academy (PPSA) Peshawar Wednesday visited the line of control(LoC) at Chekothi Sector of Jehlum valley.

The Brigade Commander Ameer Nawaz, here at the facilitation centre, briefed the delegation about day to day situation besides Indian forces violations on the LoC and their attacks on the civilian population.

The delegation also visited the sites of LoC. The delegation participants thanked the Pak Army for their cooperation and updating the latest developments on the LoC.

