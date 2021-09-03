PPSC allowed to continue exams with corona SOPs observance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Heath Department has directed the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) to continue taking examinations under the existing corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) till Sept 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The Heath Department has directed the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) to continue taking examinations under the existing corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) till Sept 15.

However, after that, only those who have received corona jabs and possess its certificate would be allowed to appear for the examination.

According to a PPSC spokesperson here on Friday, the candidates applying for the job through the online portal, have to enter the tracking number of the anti-corona vaccination certificate. In this regard, the PPSC would be linked to the NADRA [National Database and Registration Authority] system so that the anti-corona vaccination certificate issued by the candidate could be easily verified.

The PPSC was directed to issue roll number slip only to those candidates whose tracking number has been verified.