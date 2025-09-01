PPSC Announces 7 Written, 3 Final Results
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 08:19 PM
Public Service Commission on Monday has announced 7 written and 3 final results, for recruitment in WASA Lahore, TEPA and RDA and other departments
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Punjab Public Service Commission on Monday has announced 7 written and 3 final results, for recruitment in WASA Lahore, TEPA and RDA and other departments.
According to the spokesperson of Punjab Public Service Commission, 14 candidates have passed the written examination for 3 posts of Assistant Director Administration in WASA Lahore, 45 candidates have passed the written examination for 9 posts of Assistant Director TEPA, while 6 candidates have passed the written examination for one post of Assistant Director Admin.
In Primary and Secondary Health Directorate of Drug Control, 10 candidates have passed the written examination for 2 posts of Research Officer, Assistant Director, while 6 candidates have passed the written examination for one post of Assistant Director Procurement.
In Mines Labor Welfare Organization, 5 candidates have passed the written examination for one post of Assistant Director.
Likewise, 24 candidates have been declared successful for 4 posts of Deputy Director in Special education, 4 candidates for Municipal Officer Finance in Local Government, and one candidate for one post of Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, while 5 candidates have been declared successful for the posts of Assistant Professor of Hematology.
