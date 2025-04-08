PPSC Announces Final Results For Various Posts In Punjab Govt Deptts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) announced the final results
for various posts in four departments of the provincial government, here
on Tuesday.
According to PPSC spokesperson, six candidates have successfully secured
positions for consultant Ophthalmologist in the Labour and Human Resource
Department.
Four candidates have secured seats for Consultant ENT Specialist, while seven
candidates have successfully obtained positions for Consultant Pathologist in the
same department.
Five candidates have secured seats for Consultant TB and Chest Specialist.
In the Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department,
18 candidates have successfully obtained positions for Assistant Professor
of Biochemistry, while two positions remain vacant due to the unavailability
of suitable candidates.
In the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 14 candidates have
secured positions for Consultant Orthopedic Surgery, while two positions remain
vacant for the same reason.
Similarly, in the Punjab Irrigation Department, one candidate has successfully
secured a position for Sub-Engineer.
PPSC Secretary Afzal Ahmed, has issued a notification to the successful candidates.
The lists of successful candidates are also displayed on the PPSC website.
