PPSC announces final results for various posts in Punjab govt deptts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) announced the final results

for various posts in four departments of the provincial government, here

on Tuesday.

According to PPSC spokesperson, six candidates have successfully secured

positions for consultant Ophthalmologist in the Labour and Human Resource

Department.

Four candidates have secured seats for Consultant ENT Specialist, while seven

candidates have successfully obtained positions for Consultant Pathologist in the

same department.

Five candidates have secured seats for Consultant TB and Chest Specialist.

In the Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department,

18 candidates have successfully obtained positions for Assistant Professor

of Biochemistry, while two positions remain vacant due to the unavailability

of suitable candidates.

In the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 14 candidates have

secured positions for Consultant Orthopedic Surgery, while two positions remain

vacant for the same reason.

Similarly, in the Punjab Irrigation Department, one candidate has successfully

secured a position for Sub-Engineer.

PPSC Secretary Afzal Ahmed, has issued a notification to the successful candidates.

The lists of successful candidates are also displayed on the PPSC website.