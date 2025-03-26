Open Menu

PPSC Announces Results Of Various Positions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 01:00 PM

PPSC announces results of various positions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced written and final results

for various positions across multiple Punjab government departments.

According to the spokesperson for the PPSC, 45 candidates have successfully passed the written

examination for nine Assistant Director positions in the Forestry, Wildlife & Fisheries Department.

Additionally, final results for multiple departments have also been declared.

In the Punjab Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Department, 22 candidates have been

selected for the position of Assistant Professor of Pediatric Medicine.

Meanwhile, in the Environment

Protection & Climate Change Department, one candidate has been selected for the post of Deputy

Director.

For the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, 50 candidates have been selected as consultant Pathologists, while four positions remained vacant due to the unavailability of suitable candidates.

Similarly, in the Labour & Human Resource Department, two candidates have been selected for

five Consultant Nephrologist positions, leaving three vacancies unfilled for the same reason.

PPSC Secretary Afzal Ahmad has officially issued the notification for successful candidates.

The complete list of selected candidates has also been uploaded on the PPSC website for public

access.

Recent Stories

Argentina secures World Cup spot with 4-1 victory ..

Argentina secures World Cup spot with 4-1 victory over Brazil

1 minute ago
 AD Ports Group, Columbia Group form ship managemen ..

AD Ports Group, Columbia Group form ship management joint venture

16 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, UAE Ambassador attends ..

On behalf of UAE President, UAE Ambassador attends inauguration ceremony for Pre ..

31 minutes ago
 General Authority of Islamic Affairs adopts Emirat ..

General Authority of Islamic Affairs adopts Emirates Endowment as unified identi ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

31 minutes ago
 IMF, Pakistan reach staff level agreement on first ..

IMF, Pakistan reach staff level agreement on first review of $7b Extended Fund F ..

45 minutes ago
Tabreed approves AED441 million dividend payout fo ..

Tabreed approves AED441 million dividend payout for FY 2024

46 minutes ago
 Ministry of Investment, Emirates NBD Capital partn ..

Ministry of Investment, Emirates NBD Capital partner to boost international inve ..

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Distribution approve H2 2024 dividend, bring ..

ADNOC Distribution approve H2 2024 dividend, bringing total annual payout to $70 ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Football Association dismisses national team c ..

UAE Football Association dismisses national team coach Paulo Bento

1 hour ago
 Death toll in Korea wildfires rises to 18

Death toll in Korea wildfires rises to 18

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 4.2 quake strikes China's Hebei

Magnitude 4.2 quake strikes China's Hebei

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan