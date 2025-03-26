PPSC announces results of various positions

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced written and final results

for various positions across multiple Punjab government departments.

According to the spokesperson for the PPSC, 45 candidates have successfully passed the written

examination for nine Assistant Director positions in the Forestry, Wildlife & Fisheries Department.

Additionally, final results for multiple departments have also been declared.

In the Punjab Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Department, 22 candidates have been

selected for the position of Assistant Professor of Pediatric Medicine.

Meanwhile, in the Environment

Protection & Climate Change Department, one candidate has been selected for the post of Deputy

Director.

For the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, 50 candidates have been selected as consultant Pathologists, while four positions remained vacant due to the unavailability of suitable candidates.

Similarly, in the Labour & Human Resource Department, two candidates have been selected for

five Consultant Nephrologist positions, leaving three vacancies unfilled for the same reason.

PPSC Secretary Afzal Ahmad has officially issued the notification for successful candidates.

The complete list of selected candidates has also been uploaded on the PPSC website for public

access.