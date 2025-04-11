Open Menu

PPSC Announces Results Of Written Exams Of Four Depts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2025 | 10:10 PM

PPSC announces results of written exams of four depts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The written and final results of the vacancies of four departments of the Punjab government have been announced.

Punjab Public Service Commission Secretary Afzal Ahmed informed APP that 21 candidates were successful for four posts of Sub-Engineer Civil in Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA), including Asif Ali, Muhammad Mubashir Ahsan, Shahzeb Barkhor, Usman Zubair, Ahmed Raza and Muhammad Nazim.

Faisal Abbas, Muhammad Shahid, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Amjad, Muhammad Luqman were successful for Sub-Engineer Civil, and 5 candidates were successful for one post of Sub-Engineer in Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Luqman, Abrar Khan, Muhammad Usman and Arsalan were successful for Sub-Engineer.

It is worth mentioning here that a written examination was held for 16 posts of Stenographer in Deputy Commissioner Office Khushab.

No candidate was able to pass the written examination for 16 posts of Stenographer, one candidate Shahid Iqbal was successful for the post of Research Assistant in PPSC.

The lists of successful candidates have been displayed on the PPSC website.

